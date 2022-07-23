Letter: Supreme Court disposition gets shaped by the voters

Let’s cut to the chase. Now that we know that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts can no longer reason with his Republican colleagues as witnessed by their brazen disregard for 50 years of precedents on abortion, it is time we face up to an awful truth. As justice Clarence Thomas has already noted he wants to have outer freedoms we take for granted reviewed (re: overturned). This includes contraception, LBGTQ rights and any others the five justices want expunged. We are fast approaching a watershed moment whereby the Republican Supreme Court wants us to return to the 1950s regarding social mores. The five justices want to dictate to tens of millions of us to again embrace long-buried prejudices and no family planning.