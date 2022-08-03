Letter: Supreme Court decisions sent our nation backward

Never before in human history have so many been duped by so few. This Supreme Court in the persons of six radical justices have set back our quality of life by centuries. They have ushered in a new Dark Ages when churches and mystics ruled.

Now more citizens have the right to carry a concealed gun. Ordinary citizens can stop the reproductive rights of the rest of us, and some want the mails to be searched and cars stopped if there is the intent of abortion. Industrial polluters can more easily pour cancer-causing agents into our air, water and soil. Responsibility is nowhere to be found.

This has been done by six unelected people with a three-year law degree. The present band of six are appointed for life and it takes heaven and earth to remove them. The Supreme Court marshal now complains that the judges’ tranquility is being threatened by free speech protesters. And three of the band were just put into power by a wayward pretender to the presidency. Why do the rest of us have to see more mass killings, more cancer and less reproductive freedom because of one of the president’s mistakes?

Joseph Yonder

Depew