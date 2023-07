The discrimination being made into law by recent Supreme Court decisions is truly disgusting and frightening.

Minorities, LGBTQ+ people, students trying to better their lives, women in desperate need of life-saving health care. No discrimination there?

Does anyone remember the persecution of Jewish people during World War II?

Who’s next? You blondes and dog-owners out there, beware. You may be the next victims.

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park