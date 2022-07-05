Letter: Supreme Court decision creates dystopian state

The recent ruling by the Supreme Court could be paving the way to a world in which the state will force women to bear children for the state rather than for a loving family. Think of a future in which women are forced to bear children inseminated by the state. The state would then raise the children to be obedient workers and supporters of a totally controlled government power.

Republicans should be aware that when they take away the right to choose to bear a child of their choice it is only a small step away from bearing a child for the state. Especially, when you realize that the Supreme Court ruled that a woman must give birth under the state’s laws. Some states have laws so draconian that there are no exceptions to bearing a child once it can be determined conception has occurred.

Does anyone agree that children, birth and the health of a person is subservient to the whims of a state Legislature? If a person cannot say no to laws concerning their own bodies and children, they have no rights.

Republicans may be staunchly for the rights of an unborn child but they must be aware that there is no going back to freedom of choice for the living adult once they have inserted the state between a woman and her own body. The Supreme Court has made a woman a subservient vessel for the state. She is the Handmaiden.

It is a slippery slope to a country devoid of choice beyond the state.

John Brandenberger

Buffalo