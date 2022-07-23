Letter: Supreme Court decision corrects a grave injustice

I applaud loudly with approval the Supreme Court decision to overturn the New York State 111-year-old ban on carrying a concealed gun. This decision was a no-brainer in these troubled times. Now released convicts, crackheads, muggers and burglars face a stiff warning and consequences approaching and intimidating average citizens with flee or stay situations.

I hope George Soros is paying attention, the godfather of liberal and progressive causes who helped to get elected liberal district attorneys in many Democratic cities. These DAs are turning the other cheek to law enforcement. These platforms of early supervised release are being abused by repeat felons. They are freed early.

In the future could it ever be possible to take a nightly walk down the street, go to a food establishment or even take a ride on a subway with your family without suffering and harm or repercussions?

Anthony Hammill

Buffalo