Letter: Supreme Court commission must tackle age-old issues

Although he has previously stated he was against court packing, President Biden signed an executive order creating a commission to consider expanding the Supreme Court to 13, along with other possible reforms, such as an 18-year term.

Interestingly, the Constitution lists no qualifications, and does not stipulate the number of justices to serve on the court. The Judiciary Act of 1789 created six, this was increased to seven in 1807, 10 in 1863, back to seven in 1866, and finally nine in 1869 where it currently remains. Franklin Roosevelt tried unsuccessfully to increase it to 15 in 1937 but Congress did not concur.

When the 1789 Judiciary Act created lifetime terms of service, the average life expectancy was 38 years of age. In 2021, the average is 78.9, although many people live well into their 80s and 90s.

The oldest serving justice, William Douglas served for 36 years. The oldest justices were Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. who was 90, as was John P. Stevens. Roger Taney and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were 87.

At this writing, our youngest justice still serving is Amy Coney Barrett who is 49. Although she may be a brilliant legal scholar, will we be able to say the same if she serves for four decades?