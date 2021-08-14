Letter: Supporting the Bills does not equal stadium

Let me start by saying that I am a huge Buffalo Bills fan. I have followed the team through their history, in good, bad and great years. I love this current team; players, coaches and owners. We had a wonderful time watching practice on a recent Saturday and believe this is the group that can finally bring the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo and know what that will mean to this community. The Pegula family has been a great influence in the Buffalo area and I wish them the best.

However, I do not believe we need a new stadium, nor should we spend $1.4 billion on one. There is pressure from the league and other owners to do this and I see no reason to further enrich owners not in our community whose wealth staggers imagination. Our area is still trying to recover from an extremely difficult period and many are still struggling.

I am proud of how we have responded to actual needs, such as helping with Oishei Children’s Hospital, Pancho’s backpacks and other charitable organizations. We should continue to focus on working where improvements are required and that is where our tax dollars should be spent. I will not support this effort and will not vote for any elected officials who do. I don’t think I am alone in this view.

Cliff Miller

East Amherst