Letter: Support the most efficient way to decarbonize home heating

In moving forward with electrifying New York’s heating sector, it will be crucial to be smart about the path forward. Efficient use of electricity will be crucial, otherwise it will be too expensive to maintain a reliable grid on the coldest and hottest days of the year when electricity use – and ratepayer costs – peak. Geothermal heat pump systems use the consistent temperature underground as their heat source and sink and are the most efficient technology for heating and cooling. As New Yorkers turn to heating without fossil fuels it will be crucial for them to have the proven incentives that have worked for solar available to them when they consider efficient carbon-free heating.