Letter: Support tax payments on carbon emissions

A 2019 report by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) provides values for taxing carbon dioxide emissions. These taxes will discourage burning of fossil carbon and are necessary if nations are to meet the emission reduction goals made at the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

The recommended tax for the United States is $35 per ton of carbon dioxide emissions. This is equivalent to increasing the current pump price of gasoline by 5% (23 cents per gallon). Electricity prices could increase by 12%.

When American voters are willing to support these taxes our political parties will be willing to propose these taxes. Supporters include the Sierra Club and the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.

Without emission reductions global surface temperatures will continue to increase at an average rate of 0.33 degrees Fahrenheit per decade. Global population has now increased to 8 billion, and the key problem in our future will be feeding a growing population of humans living on a planet that is overheated. Our oceans have limited fish and droughts can degrade agriculture.

Michael Patterson

Clarence Center