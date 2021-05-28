Letter: Support small businesses still struggling to recover

As a female business owner in a male-dominated field, I always expected I would face some bumps in the road. Never, though, did I expect the struggles that Covid-19 brought to the small business industry – an industry that needs our help today.
Many Western New York businesses have closed permanently over the last year. At the start of the pandemic, I feared my furniture refurbishing business, might meet the same fate after we were forced to close our brick-and-mortar location in Depew and stop our group classes. But, as people transformed their homes into offices and classrooms, we adapted too, transforming our business model to focus on sales through social media. Using tools like Facebook Messenger, we were able to sell our inventory online and offer curbside pickup. This year, almost 80% of my sales came from these online sales via Facebook.
While our success online has been encouraging, in person sales are still down and navigating this hybrid business model has been difficult. For other businesses, finding employees has been tough and others are struggling with shipping delays. While restrictions are loosening and life is returning to normal, let’s not forget the challenges small businesses are battling as a result of this year and support them. This National Small Business Month, I implore all of us to make an effort to support local businesses. A share, like, or purchase can make a huge difference in a local life.