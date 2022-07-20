Letter: Support mothers who have no choice over their bodies

In a perfect world, children would be born with two loving parents dedicated to their well-being, with sufficient financial, mental and societal resources to allow the child to develop their full potential and contribute to society.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 86% of women who got abortions in 2019 were unmarried. And 27.7% were between the ages of 20-24. Forty percent of the women stated “financial” and 36% “partner related” reasons for obtaining abortions.

Now more babies will be born to unwed, young and low-income women. If the reason for abolishing Roe v. Wade is respect for life, then how can you outlaw abortion and then abandon these babies and their mothers? If young, low-income, unwed women are forced to have children they aren’t capable of supporting, what is the outcome for these children?

How about a law forcing fathers to provide at least 50% of the cost of raising these children through college, and spend 50% of their time actively raising them? Why on earth would only the mothers be responsible for child rearing when the fathers are equally responsible?

If the fathers are unable or unqualified to contribute, then the government entity that outlawed abortion (state) should provide this support. If you think “they shouldn’t get pregnant in the first place,” then you are ignorantly unaware of the environment some live in, through no fault of their own.

Affordable or free daycare should be provided (by the state making the law) so mothers can work or go to college to support their families. If this is really about respecting life, then there needs to be a plan for these children and not discard them after they are born.

It’s easy to make decisions for others when you don’t have any skin in the game.

Rosanne Steinmetz

Orchard Park