Letter: Support for Walton remains unwavering

Recently I walked outside to find a “Vote Byron Brown” sign on my front lawn. It had been placed there without my knowledge or consent. Whoever put it there knew that I was a supporter of India Walton, as I still had her sign displayed proudly on my porch. Not only did I vote for Walton, but I believed so much in her cause that for the first time I became actively involved in a local campaign. I passionately volunteered my time, money, and efforts to her cause and will continue to do so.

I am committed to this candidate because she inspires progressive change and hope, things I believe this city has been in desperate need of. Walton has persevered to become a successful nurse, activist, founder of an affordable housing trust and now the frontrunner for Buffalo’s mayor. Brown sorely underestimated Walton and the willpower of her supporters, and as a result of this finds himself in a state of outright desperation. So it has come to this – attempting to intimidate voters by placing signs on the lawns of those that oppose him. For me this act has only further strengthened my passion and resolve for her. The Byron Brown sign is coming down, but my determination is unwavering. I will continue to support India Walton all the way to City Hall!