Letter: Support Della Pia in the 23rd District

Driving along Main Street, I see plenty of political signs. A few say “Carl Country,” more say “Langworthy.”

I puzzled for a moment considering what “Carl Country” means. Carl Paladino’s background suggests a “country” of avid supporters of Trump (ex-President, noted insurrection fanboy, and top-secret-document thief); a land of appreciation for vulgar racist cartoons.

What’s Paladino’s big plan? It’s vague, but something about America First (incidentally, a phrase first popularized by the Ku Klux Klan).

Then I considered Nick Langworthy, whose platform says he’s “fighting back against the radical policies” of Joe Biden. His yawnworthy slogan is “Stop Biden.”

Stop Biden, from what? Stop Biden from his accomplishments? Which ones? Here are a few:

• Historically low unemployment

• Record job growth

• Capping seniors’ drug costs

• Expanding NATO

• Inflation Reduction Act

• PACT Act for our veterans

• Action on climate

• Sensible gun safety legislation

• Historic infrastructure law

Gosh, Paladino and Langworthy… can you be more specific about what you oppose? Maybe you’ll both need bigger signs.

I’m voting for someone who supports the same values I do: a family man, 30-year veteran, Bronze Star recipient, man of faith, accomplished businessman, and good person whom I can trust to do what’s right for all of us.

I’m voting for Max Della Pia.

Nancy Denault Weiss

Clarence