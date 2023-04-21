Regarding the Common Council survey seeking residents’ interest in how money in the mayor’s budget, why not make a big deal out of this website (www.buffalony.gov/budget )and advertise it more extensively? As I walk, drive and bicycle around our City of Good Neighbors, I am struck by the pervasive blight of garbage, plastics, bottles, cans, clothing, you name it, that is strewn about. First, it is an eyesore. Second, it attracts rodents and third, children and adults begin to see it as normal and a place to throw their debris. The trash keeps growing.
Earth Day, April 22, might be a good time to have a community cleanup effort. Perhaps neighborhoods could submit photos of before and after their cleanup efforts and such photos could be put in The Buffalo News.
Marguerite Battaglia
Buffalo