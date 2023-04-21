Regarding the Common Council survey seeking residents’ interest in how money in the mayor’s budget, why not make a big deal out of this website (www.buffalony.gov/budget )and advertise it more extensively? As I walk, drive and bicycle around our City of Good Neighbors, I am struck by the pervasive blight of garbage, plastics, bottles, cans, clothing, you name it, that is strewn about. First, it is an eyesore. Second, it attracts rodents and third, children and adults begin to see it as normal and a place to throw their debris. The trash keeps growing.