Letter: Support cancer patients through lights of hope

As New York residents feel hopeful as our country continues to emerge from the pandemic, I’m calling on readers to join me in bringing those same positive feelings to cancer patients and their families. I, for one, have been continually inspired by the work of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in the fight against cancer for its last 20 years and every day throughout the pandemic.

I’m grateful their dedication to fight for others and the opportunity to support their continued work now.

Each year, ACS CAN holds its annual Lights of Hope Across America ceremony to honor and remember those touched by cancer through a tribute with thousands of lit bags featuring the names of loved ones and their cancer story. Although the pandemic has prevented us from gathering in-person in D.C., the event is being held on front porches, lawns and more across the country including here in Wilson and has reiterated the importance of their lifesaving work.

More than 50,000 bags will be displayed across America on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. EDT and will be featured via Facebook live on ACS CAN’s page at www.facebook.com/ACSCAN and at fightcancer.org/lights.

Let’s show the world that even through a pandemic, cancer doesn’t stop, so neither can we. To dedicate a Lights of Hope bag, visit fightcancer.org/lights.