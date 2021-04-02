Letter: Supervisor, board striking the worst deal for Amherst

A few months ago, Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa and the Amherst Town Board voted to sell acres of land to UBMD for a medical center and a huge parking ramp. Part of the land sold included athletic fields and softball diamonds that were used for the women’s softball leagues for many years. In doing so, the elected officials made no arrangements for the women to play elsewhere.

Now Kulpa and the Town Board are selling land to Mensch Capital that includes three holes of the current Audubon golf course, with again, no alternative for golfers to play on a municipal 18-hole golf course in Amherst.

So the women lose their softball diamonds and men, women, children and high school teams lose the golf course, all for commercial development. Most people would buy a gallon of milk before they run out, but not our supervisor. He’d rather sell the whole cow, and eventually by a calf hoping it grows up and provides milk. This is what happens when one party controls our town government and it needs to stop. It’s time to vote these people out, and have a balanced government where the people have more power than the politicians.