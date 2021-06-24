Letter: Superrich do not need McArdle to defend them

I read with interest Megan McArdle’s opinion piece in the June 13 Sunday edition of The Buffalo News titled “Think twice before soaking the rich.” She was defending the superrich by countering the information ProPublica published that was based on IRS information on a number of familiar billionaires that was leaked to them by an anonymous source. She questions what is meant when we say rich people should be paying their fair share and said that we are rarely clear about what that means. She uses this lack of clarity to defend the superrich in their avoidance of taxes.

Maybe I can help McArdle get a more clear understanding of what is meant by “paying their fair share.” The question I would have is why is wealth taxed at a lower rate than work? Wealthy people earn a great deal, if not all, of their income from wealth while working people earn their money through their labor. The wealthy pay taxes on their capital gains at rates between 0% and 20%, which is much lower than rates on income from labor. And let’s not forget the loopholes that are very much in the super riches’ favor, more than likely because of those taxes they avoided end up in the political coffers of the politicians who write the tax laws. What chance does a working stiff have in getting a loophole passed in his favor? The last time he had a tax cut in 2018, it was as an appeasement to cover up the much larger tax break for corporations and the superrich. And to add insult to injury, his tax break is set to expire in 2025 and will effect approximately 65% of the population as well.