Letter: Superintendents should have supported Halsey’s courage

There are moments in each of our lives that are defining. Sometimes they are moments that change us, and sometimes they are moments in which we change the world. Recently, the superintendents and boards of education of the public K-12 schools in the state of New York encountered such a moment. One superintendent – Ben Halsey of the Pioneer Central School District – stood alone. In what is oddly considered a radical decision, he – based on science and statements from the New York State Health Department – changed the policy of Pioneer to make masks optional for students and staff. It was a long overdue decision.

Those of us who applauded this decision held our breath, wondering “would other superintendents join him? Would other boards of education rise to the occasion and do what was right and reasonable and brave?” We recognized that this was the moment and waited for the courageous to step forward. We knew if they did, it would change the course of events and help to right the ship floundering on the dangerous seas of government overreach.