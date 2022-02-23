Letter: Superintendents Association should stick to education

A group calling itself the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association (whose online presence appears to be restricted to a Twitter account) has been writing letters addressed to state officials that they have chosen to post online. They also recently put out a public statement opposing the continuation of mask mandates in public schools, because, in their view, it is time to move to a new phase “when the presence of a virus no longer disrupts the normal operations” of the schools in the districts where they serve (as if getting rid of masks will somehow keep the virus from being disruptive).

It is not clear to me why a group of unelected superintendents have chosen to stake out a political position on a public health concern while acting in an official capacity. There are other elected and appointed officials in the state who have the responsibility of making determinations on such matters. The efforts of these superintendents would be better spent on ensuring the best possible educational environments in their schools under existing conditions. There are already plenty of unqualified people pretending to be experts on the pandemic. Western New York doesn’t need any more.