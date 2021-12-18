Letter: Superintendent ignores custodians, engineers

I would like to draw your attention to a complete travesty taking place right in front of everyone here in Buffalo. What Superintendent Kriner Cash is not willing to talk about is the lack of raises for the custodians that work in the Buffalo Public Schools keeping them clean, warm, safe and disinfected throughout this pandemic. They have been without a new contract for 11 years, which means no increases in pay for 11 years, no increases in benefits for 11 years. In fact minimum wage has caught up with some, and one could say that Cash and the Buffalo School Board have padded their school budget over the past 11 years with $2 million worth of wages and benefits that should have been in the checks of the school custodians and building engineers, the people keeping the schools safe.