Letter: Superintendent ignores custodians, engineers

I would like to draw your attention to a complete travesty taking place right in front of everyone here in Buffalo. What Superintendent Kriner Cash is not willing to talk about is the lack of raises for the custodians that work in the Buffalo Public Schools keeping them clean, warm, safe and disinfected throughout this pandemic. They have been without a new contract for 11 years, which means no increases in pay for 11 years, no increases in benefits for 11 years. In fact minimum wage has caught up with some, and one could say that Cash and the Buffalo School Board have padded their school budget over the past 11 years with $2 million worth of wages and benefits that should have been in the checks of the school custodians and building engineers, the people keeping the schools safe.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 17 represents the school custodians and building engineers. We have a contract with the (BSEA) Buffalo School Engineers Association (the chief engineers) and they are under contract with the Buffalo School Board for the upkeep of the school buildings. The BSEA has also been without a new contract for 11 years with the Buffalo School Board, and therein lies the problem. The problem, whatever it is, whoever it is with, needs to be brought to the attention of the taxpayers of the City of Buffalo.
Gary Swain