Bills fans were downhearted after the pathetic effort versus Cincinnati this past January. As usual, Coach Sean McDermott did nothing at the post-season press conference to acknowledge his own responsibility for another playoff loss. But within a month or so both Von Miller and Josh Allen went public with welcome encouragement to uplift the fans and fellow players. Miller and Allen are leaders. Soon afterward, The Buffalo News did a article on Allen being as “focused” as ever. Great stuff. Our Super Bowl window is wide open and we have the players. But it all comes down to Ken Dorsey and his head coach. The 2022 offense underperformed and lacked a dynamic quality and, for sure, did not capitalize on our explosive talent, i.e. screen pass to James Cook, anyone?
In today’s NFL, it’s attack right away. But no, Dorsey kept trying to establish a running game between the tackles. He killed drives. You could add Larry Czonka and Cookie Gilchrist and it wouldn’t help. I don’t want to hear it was Dorsey’s first year – where was McDermott, who now has another contract extension? It’s the coaches’ tactics and game plan Bills’ fans, not our players. Our QB is emerging as likely the best Bills player of all time. Allen in the Super Bowl please.
People are also reading…
David Casassa
Cheektowaga