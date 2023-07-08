Bills fans were downhearted after the pathetic effort versus Cincinnati this past January. As usual, Coach Sean McDermott did nothing at the post-season press conference to acknowledge his own responsibility for another playoff loss. But within a month or so both Von Miller and Josh Allen went public with welcome encouragement to uplift the fans and fellow players. Miller and Allen are leaders. Soon afterward, The Buffalo News did a article on Allen being as “focused” as ever. Great stuff. Our Super Bowl window is wide open and we have the players. But it all comes down to Ken Dorsey and his head coach. The 2022 offense underperformed and lacked a dynamic quality and, for sure, did not capitalize on our explosive talent, i.e. screen pass to James Cook, anyone?