Letter: Super Bowl dreams seem too far away, at least for now

What started out as a great team that would make it to the Super Bowl has now diminished to whether the Bills even make the playoffs. The three losses to Miami, Jets and Vikings were all easily winnable games. They were lost because of players not timely getting out of bounds quickly so that a field goal could be made in the first Miami game. The second loss was for untimely loss of the ball via interceptions thrown by Josh Allen, and a missed field goal at half time in the Jets game. Lastly, the most humiliating losing game with the Vikes was due to oodles and noodles of bad play by Allen with interceptions, bad play calling by the team, bad decision to not get an easy field goal call by the coach, and having Allen try to run from 1/2 yard line. Why didn’t he just have a quick swing pass instead of lining up right behind the hiker of the ball?