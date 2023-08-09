Distraction No. 1: Stefon Diggs. He has become an outstanding distraction. He does whatever he wants and draws too much attention to himself. We need to eliminate all the internal distractions and concentrate on being in this as a team. I say get rid of Diggs, his antics and me-first attitude. It is only pulling the team down. We don’t need Diggs. He is only one receiver, and we have other great receivers . Get rid of the distraction and let the other receivers do their jobs and move on without the Diggs distraction.

Distraction No. 2: Josh Allen. If only Allen would put as much attention into football as he does into commercials, we could probably go to the Super Bowl. He needs to set his priorities as either winning the Super Bowl or making more commercials. We can’t win with someone who puts commercials first. I know he makes a lot of money in commercials, but his heart should be with the team and winning the Super Bowl and forget commercials. Until he does that, we will never be a Super Bowl team. In his interviews, he just doesn’t come across as someone who is obsessed with winning the Super Bowl, but he comes up with excuse after excuse instead of solutions. Get rid of the distractions and concentrate on football and only football.