Letter: SUNY Brockport speaker is an inappropriate choice

I am very concerned about the scheduled speaking appearance on the SUNY at Brockport campus of a convicted murderer of New York City Police Department officers. This man, Anthony Bottom aka Jalil Muntaqim spent 49 years in prison for shooting and killing NYPD police officers Joseph A. Piagentini and Waverly Jones.

I lived in New York City then and I remember vividly the heart-rending scenes of Officer Piagentini’s widow sobbing as she mourned her murdered husband. New York City was heartbroken by this criminal act.

My understanding is that he is being invited to participate in an “intellectual conversation” in which he is identified as a “political prisoner.” What utter balderdash. He wasn’t imprisoned for political reasons, he was imprisoned after being convicted of murder. And what kind of intellectual conversation will occur at this event? “Even though I killed a police officer for no reason I was a political prisoner?”

Furthermore Bottom aka Muntaqim reportedly advocates the destruction of Israel, and has expressed support for terrorism against the world’s only Jewish state. This is a fundamentally antisemitic position.

Do SUNY at Brockport students need to be inculcated with historical distortions, antisemitic hatred, and examples of violent murder in our increasingly violent and hate-ridden world? I don’t think so.