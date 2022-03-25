Letter: SUNY Brockport intellectualizes killing Jews and police officers

On April 6, SUNY Brockport’s Anthony Bottom, an antisemitic cop killer, will be Brockport’s featured speaker. Incredibly the university thinks this domestic terrorist is fit to have an intellectual discussion about his ruthless, senseless murders of two police officers. The college’s website shamelessly promotes Bottom as a political prisoner even though Bottom, himself, admits he just felt like ambushing some cops he didn’t know but felt like killing. Bottom was invited by a faculty member who was approved for a Promoting Excellence in Diversity grant which, during the controversy, has been rescinded.

While in jail, Bottom converted to Islam and formed an organization dedicated to destroying Israel as a country for the Jewish people.

It gets worse if that’s possible. The university says the talk is part of the history of Black resistance. The university claims it isn’t condoning murder yet the speaker’s bio and how the “discussion” is being promoted belie that narrative. It’s about students getting “a new perspective.” Bottom can say what he wants but should not be on a campus paid for with New York State residents’ tax dollars.