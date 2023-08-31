As the summer once again comes close to an end, my wife Donna and I become nostalgic about our personal attachment, which many Americans from Western New York have with our neighbor to the north.

My wife and I first met in Thunder Bay Ridgeway in the late 1950s, had our wedding reception at Cherry Hill and have spent every summer at our summer home in Ridgeway since being married except our time while living in Europe from 2001-2004.

Our experience is not unique and I don’t think we Americans or possibly Canadians fully appreciate the wonderful mutually respectful and beneficial relationship we as individuals and our two great countries have.

We have an approximately 3,000-mile shared border, while the United States is a much larger country, there is, in my opinion a mutual respect and friendship that is probably very rare in our troubled world.

As this summer does draw to a close, let us all appreciate our neighbor to the north, our shared friendship and hope that “Canada remains glorious and free” and that “God continues to Bless America.

Anthony H. Gioia

Buffalo