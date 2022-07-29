 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Summer celebration is no cause to make our beloved pets suffer

Not long ago, I returned from Burgerfest, which returned after two years in a big way. So happy to see (and smell) familiar sights. I imagine the Italian Festival had a similar turnout. However, I was very disappointed to see puppies and dogs in attendance, as well. The day was hot (83), and sunny; the parking lot had to be exceptionally painful for these pets, almost abusive.

I would dare those who bring dogs to these gatherings to walk barefoot for the same duration.

If you love your pets, leave them home.

Kathleen Rog

Hamburg

