Letter: Summer celebration is no cause to make our beloved pets suffer

Not long ago, I returned from Burgerfest, which returned after two years in a big way. So happy to see (and smell) familiar sights. I imagine the Italian Festival had a similar turnout. However, I was very disappointed to see puppies and dogs in attendance, as well. The day was hot (83), and sunny; the parking lot had to be exceptionally painful for these pets, almost abusive.
I would dare those who bring dogs to these gatherings to walk barefoot for the same duration.
If you love your pets, leave them home.
Kathleen Rog
Hamburg