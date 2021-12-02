Letter: Suggestions to house priest’s impressive Nativity collection

Great story in Friday Nov. 26 edition of The Buffalo News on Father Roy Herberger’s Nativity collection looking for a permanent home. We saw Father Roy’s collection a few years ago and must see it again since many more have been added. We also collect mangers but don’t have anywhere near his collection.

Some ideas for a permanent home for Father Roy’s collection: Buffalo’s savior Doug Jemal has done so much for Buffalo already – perhaps he could donate space in one of his great Buffalo buildings he has rescued for our region. Maybe Benderson can step up and offer one of their many vacant store fronts. Or perhaps the Buffalo Diocese uses some of their Upon This Rock fortune that was earmarked for the now closed Christ the King seminary. The Buffalo Diocese is blessed to have Herberger as one of its priests.