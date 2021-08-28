Letter: Suggestions for UB’s body donation process

My beautiful mom passed away on Jan. 3. My mom had submitted the paperwork several years ago to donate her body to the University at Buffalo for research. This is a decision my mom made, and it was a decision that our family fully supported.
My mom’s cremation remains (cremains) were returned to my dad, by U.S. Postal Service, priority mail, on Saturday, Aug. 14. My dad was notified by letter, a few weeks prior, that my mom’s cremains would be returned within a couple of weeks of the letter. There was nothing mentioned in the letter stating that there was any other option than the mail option.
The cremation certificate indicated that my mom was cremated on Jan. 8, 2021. My first question was why it took seven months to have my mom’s cremains returned. I decided to call the UB Anatomical Gift Program director.
My conversation with the director focused on two questions. The first was why did it take seven months for my mom’s cremains to be returned. The very compassionate director stated that it was the opinion of he and his staff that waiting six to eight months to return cremains is a good idea because of how painful it may be for families to receive the cremains too soon. I told him that in my opinion, I would have felt a lot better emotionally, if I had received them sooner.
My next question focused on why cremains are mailed to families. The very nice director stated that some families choose to pick up the cremains. I stated that the option of picking up my mom’s cremains was not presented as an option in the letter that my dad received.
The very beneficial phone call to the director resulted in the director considering my two suggestions 1.) Give families the option of receiving the remains sooner than six to eight months after cremation. 2.) Update the letter to include a paragraph that cremains can be picked up rather than mailed.
I am proud of my mom’s decision to donate her body to UB. I am very satisfied with the discussion I had with the very compassionate director of the program. I am finally at peace now that my mom has returned home.
Ann Fish
Amherst