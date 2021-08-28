Letter: Suggestions for UB’s body donation process

My beautiful mom passed away on Jan. 3. My mom had submitted the paperwork several years ago to donate her body to the University at Buffalo for research. This is a decision my mom made, and it was a decision that our family fully supported.

My mom’s cremation remains (cremains) were returned to my dad, by U.S. Postal Service, priority mail, on Saturday, Aug. 14. My dad was notified by letter, a few weeks prior, that my mom’s cremains would be returned within a couple of weeks of the letter. There was nothing mentioned in the letter stating that there was any other option than the mail option.

The cremation certificate indicated that my mom was cremated on Jan. 8, 2021. My first question was why it took seven months to have my mom’s cremains returned. I decided to call the UB Anatomical Gift Program director.

My conversation with the director focused on two questions. The first was why did it take seven months for my mom’s cremains to be returned. The very compassionate director stated that it was the opinion of he and his staff that waiting six to eight months to return cremains is a good idea because of how painful it may be for families to receive the cremains too soon. I told him that in my opinion, I would have felt a lot better emotionally, if I had received them sooner.