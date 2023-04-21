The author (Another Voice: "Helping patients end their lives cannot be justified,” April 10) who is an opponent of medical aid in dying can deny all that he wants that it’s not about pain, but for my mom, it was definitely about the extreme pain and suffering she experienced at the end of her life. My mom was not afraid of dying, but was afraid of suffering. The suffering she endured went far beyond her pain.

My mom had the best hospice care our community could provide, and it wasn’t enough. Unfortunately, our last memories as a family were not about love and saying our goodbyes, it was watching my mother suffer and beg for the right to die. Those are the memories I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.

State lawmakers had the power to give my mom the compassionate option of medical aid in dying, and they’ve refused to do it. Now I’m advocating so that no family has to experience what ours did.

Ethan Milich

Amherst