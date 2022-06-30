Letter: Success starts with parents properly supporting children

So I’m talking with an older Asian woman who is a retired teacher. She is quite accomplished and emigrated to this country when she was a child. We were talking about the high premium on achievement that characterizes her own and so many ethnic civilizations now part of the American life. I half jokingly asked her “how come you guys win all the spelling bees?” The good woman responded with the magic word, “parents.” What an idea. She went on to remind me that within her culture and many other ethnic groups it’s the parents and families that are the essential strength. “When you achieve, whether it’s winning a spelling bee or completing medical school you’re doing it for your family, not just yourself.”
I’m fine with any conservative “child dollars benefit” to strengthen families. (Mitt Romney, Buffalo News June 26) And yes to Liberal or Democrat based efforts to help the working family or underprivileged going back to Eleanor Roosevelt with the aim to lift communities out of poverty and dysfunction. And yet strong family values are the lifeblood of a civilization and require no political or governmental actions or money. This maybe comes down to children being loved and taught respect for parents, authority and fellow man. Some spelling bee prep probably wouldn’t hurt either.
David Casassa
Cheektowaga