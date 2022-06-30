Letter: Success starts with parents properly supporting children

So I’m talking with an older Asian woman who is a retired teacher. She is quite accomplished and emigrated to this country when she was a child. We were talking about the high premium on achievement that characterizes her own and so many ethnic civilizations now part of the American life. I half jokingly asked her “how come you guys win all the spelling bees?” The good woman responded with the magic word, “parents.” What an idea. She went on to remind me that within her culture and many other ethnic groups it’s the parents and families that are the essential strength. “When you achieve, whether it’s winning a spelling bee or completing medical school you’re doing it for your family, not just yourself.”