Letter: Styrofoam can be recycled through a local resource

In January 2020, New York Assemblywoman Karen McMahon announced the ban on Styrofoam to help reduce single-use plastics. No options were provided for disposal.

While I found her statement to be informative and detailed, there was a large area of usage missing. I, like many older adults, have a serious health issue. My condition had required that I order my injectable medicine every month. The drugs are mailed/delivered with large, cold ice packs in Styrofoam containers and then cardboard-boxed. Upon receipt, I opened the box, placed my injectable pens in the refrigerator, recycled the cardboard boxes, and stored the Styrofoam containers in the basement. I had accumulated more than three dozen by September 2022.

I understand that these meds need to be kept cold and safe from destruction, but what about those Styrofoam containers? I possessed 40+ such containers that could not be recycled, like newspapers and magazines. I also couldn’t throw them out in my trash. As a life-long resident of Amherst, what could I legally do?

After some googling, I found and phoned Vanocur Refractories, LLC, located on 4001 River Road. I asked if I could schedule a time to deliver my clean Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) to them. The receptionist asked me when I wanted to arrive there. They are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Next, she told me to drive to the gate, ring the bell, state my name, and the gate would be opened for me. I packed up my car and soon deposited my contribution.

Vanocur grinds the foam into small pieces that are compressed into highly densified blocks. The blocks are packaged and shipped all over the world, then remade into products like picture frames and hangers.

I’ve made an additional contribution to recycling and the environment. You can too.

Deborah Dickinson-Deacon

Amherst