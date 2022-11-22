Letter: Students’ dedication warms this writer’s heart

Sean Kirst’s Sunday column, “At Forest Lawn, students bring veterans’ names back to light,” really touched and compelled me to write this letter. I began to read the article and by the third paragraph of reading it, the words of Caitlin McGowan began to warm my heart. By the time that I got to finish reading the fourth paragraph, those words melted it. Gwendolyn Hahn’s words also had an impact on my emotions, with her fully realizing the young age of some of these men that sacrificed their lives and feeling that what she is doing is important and honorable. The words of 17-year-old Ku Ku, 14-year-old Nayaz Khan, Wilson Rosado, Afhan Bhuiyan, Farhana Fiha, and 16-year-old July Htoo also very much impressed me. To all of the more than 70 teenagers from Hutch-Tech’s Army Junior ROTC program, let me say that I am so, so proud of each and every one of you and to remind you that I truly realize what an important and honorable job you all do. Thank you!