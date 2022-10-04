Letter: Student loans do not compare to the devastation in Florida

Talk about comparing apples to oranges. Given his extreme liberal views, it comes as no surprise that News editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis would equate the life-altering challenges facing the survivors of Florida’s hurricane, to the issue of student loan forgiveness. To be sure, I don’t think the victims of Hurricane Ian signed a contract with Mother Nature to have their homes and lives destroyed. The inconvenience of having to repay a financial obligation of your own choosing doesn’t begin to compare to having your entire world taken away in two days.

Most experts agree that the massive cost of rebuilding Florida will be considerably less for taxpayers than President Biden’s plan to forgive so much student debt. Many thousands of Floridians are now facing the prospect of having to rebuild, by taking on a new debt burden themselves. Ultimately, I’m sure the total cost to do so will be significantly greater for many individuals than that of any student loan. And unlike students, home and business owners will be signing those contracts under duress. However, I’m sure Zyglis expects that they should, and will, honor that debt, no matter how unfair the circumstances that created it.

Even though Buffalo is 1,400 miles away from the devastation and I have no Florida property, I still feel like I’m suffering from “survivor’s guilt.” I don’t think we can even begin to imagine what the victims are going through. A snowstorm is nothing compared to a hurricane. In the months to come, please try to help the victims in any way you can. My heart goes out to all those whose lives were turned upside down.

John Klepfer

Eggertsville