It is quite obvious to an intelligent person, that most of our politicians really don’t care about their constituents. Everything they do is simply to garner more votes. The college tuition giveback is yet another example.

When I went to the university, I worked full time at night to be able to pay the tuition. When I graduated, I had a useful degree, was debt free and had enough savings in the bank to buy a brand-new car for cash.

My wife also worked during her college years, but since she went away there were some small loans to pay for her room and board. She also graduated with a useful degree. We delayed having children for a couple years until we had paid off all her student loans.

Our son took online classes and also received a useful degree. He worked diligently and paid off all his student debt in only two years.

Ditto for my sister. Worked full time while going to school. Master’s degree and all.

The four taxpayers cited here have all been fully employed, paying taxes continuously ever since graduating.

A girl down the street went to a prestigious college and received a degree in Ancient British Poetry. She borrowed as much as she could. Unlike us who worked all the time, her spring breaks were spent on the beach in Florida. She now works as a cashier in Walmart, and can’t make the payments on her student loans. I imagine that she’ll have a lot forgiven.

We are thankful that the government is so thoughtfully helping our young people. I guess it pays to study useless subjects and be lazy. Those of us that took marketable curriculums and paid off all of our obligations will now be the ones to pay a second time to erase other’s debts.

We want our money back, too.

James Seufert

Wheatfield