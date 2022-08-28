Letter: Student loan forgiveness creates an unfair public debt

In July of 2021 career politician Nancy Pelosi said this regarding President Biden’s plan for student loans: “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.” She now supports the plan. Pelosi was either lying then, or she is lying now, which of course is typical behavior for any politician of either party but especially so for career politicians whose every action is to further their own wealth and power.

There are many excuses but no ethical or moral rationale to support the president’s action which therefore can best be described as a bribe. Biden, in effect, is telling these debtors that he will provide them with large sums of cash in exchange for their votes.

The most unfairly treated people in this mess are the people whose families could not afford to pay for or obtain loans to attend college at all, who will now through their taxes pay for the more fortunate. Add to that parents who were able by personal sacrifice to pay for their children’s education and their children who took responsibility for their own lives, worked hard in school, got jobs and paid off their loans. They rightfully thought they were done paying for college or college loans. Their taxes will be paying off the loans of these debtors as well. Although forthcoming litigation will likely prove Biden’s action to be unconstitutional, it’s a terrible example of leadership by the president for the young people in our country to follow.

James Calarco

Amherst