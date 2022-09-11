Letter: Student loan forgiveness benefits universities, colleges

Student loan forgiveness, announced by the Biden administration, is a regressive upward transfer of wealth from low- and middle-income taxpayers to some very wealthy institutions. Who really benefits? Universities and colleges. If anyone should be paying for forgiveness of student loan debt, it is these institutions, not you and me.

What is really going on? Politics. In July 2021, Nancy Pelosi stated to reporters, “People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an Act of Congress.” But on August 24, 2022, Pelosi stated she has no problem with the president cancelling student loan debt.

The power of the purse in the Constitution is clear. It lies with Congress. It does not lie with the executive branch. Our Founding Fathers understood that presidents with power of the purse become kings. The president breaching Constitutional restraints by taking power of the purse and forcing taxpayers to pay billionaire educational institutions through student loan forgiveness – is a slippery slope.

These are days in which he who wants a job can find a job. The next generation can – with grit and determination – find adequate employment to keep their word and pay off their debt. Such an accomplishment builds character and makes a person stronger and more independent.

Perhaps independence and strength of the individual citizen is not the goal of the Biden administration.

Brenda Hanson

Delevan