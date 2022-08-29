Letter: Student loan forgiveness amounts to unfair advantage

The government now needs to be fair to all of us Americans. Please tell me/us how all of us college grads who scrapped to pay tuition can borrow $10,000 and not have to pay it back. Second, I believe that I/we college grads should be retroactively reimbursed $10.000 for our paid college tuition. Now that would be the right thing to do.

If I had a free $10,000 I would properly gone for a doctorate degree, but I was broke, and needed to go to work. We had to live on mac and cheese, what are they living on with an extra $10,000, it was all part of the learning experience just giving them free money is not the answer. That kind of money would have gone a long way at that time of my life.

I know of not one just graduating college student that is making more then $125,000, so that “trip wire” is useless.

Time to be fair to all of us college grads, we want our free $10,000 now, if you are going to give it to them then it is also owed to us.

Gregory Maley

Gowanda