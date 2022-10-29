Letter: Struggling to understand some of today’s realities

So I get this right, Republicans are the haters and a threat to our country. However, I watched our president stand in front of a blood-red backdrop with marines standing guard calling half the country terrorist, if you have a view which differs from progressives, you’re canceled. BLM riots burned and looted our cities, doing $1.2 billion in damage, hundreds of injuries and several deaths, and very few were prosecuted.

Our country was built on equality, not equity. Everyone in this country has the opportunity to be successful. However, you have to work for it and you will go as far as your drive will take you.

Personally, I long for the days of energy independence, two dollars and thirty cent gas and 1.8% inflation and a secure border. I could go on, but I’ll leave it here.

Rick Fisher

East Aurora