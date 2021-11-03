Letter: Striking Mercy nurses putting patients at risk

Nursing. It’s not just a job. It’s a lifelong career. A career of the heart.

According to the American Nurses Association, nurses pledge to uphold the Hippocratic oath, do no harm, practice discretion and be dedicated to their work as a nurse. The pledge was named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Well, that certainly is not happening at Mercy Hospital. Every time I turn on the news, I see a crowd of people stomping in front of Mercy carrying signs and bellyaching about their “woes.”

As a retired former employee of Mercy Hospital, I find the behavior of these so called “caring professionals” offensive, embarrassing, shameful and rude.

Walking off the job one hour before the end of their shift, and leaving patients unattended, helpless and vulnerable was not only inexcusable, it was downright criminal. This is doing no harm? This is dedication to their profession? I hardly think so. I find it incomprehensible how any nurse could act in such an irresponsible way.

Mercy nurses need to stop the insanity and start thinking about the pledge they took.

The most important issue is the patient. If it weren’t for the patients, nurses would not even have a job.