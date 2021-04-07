Letter: Stricter gun laws fail to get enacted here after shootings

I was just watching an interview with the uncle of a 25-year-old shooting victim who was killed in a Colorado store.

Again, people were mentioning their outrage and politicians were offering their “thoughts and prayers” and again nothing will be done to prevent the next massacre.

Gun advocates will again mention how the sacredness of the Second Amendment must not be abridged and show their disdain for the New York SAFE Act. The Second Amendment actually states, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

However, our history has not always agreed.

In October 1881, Tombstone, Ariz. visitors had to disarm when entering town and other cities such as Dodge City, Abilene, and Deadwood had similar laws. Surprisingly, southern states were among the first to enact such laws. An 1840 Alabama ruling stated “The states allowance of personal firearms is not to bear arms upon all occasions and in all places.”

Historian Robert Dykstra discovered that in the period 1870-1885 a total of 45 murders occurred in five Kansas towns (Wichita, Abilene, Ellsworth, Caldwell and Dodge City) which works out to .6 murders per town per year.