Letter: Stricter gun control will not stop shootings

As more and more shootings make headlines, Democrats push hard to make their case for tighter gun controls when they should be pushing for better mental health. Conditioning the public with daily shootings in the news may suit the Democrats’ agenda and unnecessarily polarize the nation further in the process.

A nation where its citizens are deprived of firearms for sport and personal protection is a nation of subjects living under a dictatorship. The result is that criminals become more creative in how they commit mass murder. Remember the Boston Bombers and Tim McVeigh? No firearms were used in these tragic events.

Criminals will always have access to firearms or weapons of mass destruction whether it is legal or otherwise. They are opportunistic picking the targets they know are defenseless and less likely to create havoc if they know they face instant retribution.

The thought that police will always be there to serve and protect has been irreparably damaged by well-meaning families of victims of police brutality who think that is the norm rather than the exception. One or two bad cops do not define an entire police force.