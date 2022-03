After reading the Feb. 21 News article , “Proposed laws seek safer streets for all who travel on them” I am drawn to Main Street from Eggert to Garrison.

Bicycling is all but eliminated due to the infernal “bump outs” idiotically placed along that stretch through Snyder and Williamsville. They were to beautify the roadside, and now four vertical reflectors adorn most to warn drivers. Not friendly or beautiful.