Recently some friends discussed strategies they would use if they got into a situation with the threat of a person shooting at them. This reminded me of Army combat training to use to cover and camouflage to avert enemy fire and seek refuge to survive or return fire.

Maybe it’s time to reduce shooting victims by training people how to hide or take instant cover when that inevitable moment occurs and we are caught in the midst of a killing zone by some deranged person armed with an AR-15.

We train a generation of children in school lockdowns and shooter preparation and spreading these strategies through the adult population could spare countless lives from sudden demise.

With over 300 million guns, including millions of Combat AR-15s already sloshing around the nation, there isn’t much we can do to relieve the lethal times we live in. When it’s impossible to reduce danger and deranged hatred grows as it obviously is, the best salvation we could seek would be to make the rest of us, the unarmed, as safe as possible.

We could even develop “Shooter Shelters,” marked like the “Fall Out Shelters,” of the 1960s for people to dash into when shootings begin.

These modest strategies would not only make the unarmed people safer, but reducing targets would discourage many potential snipers from acting out the mad impulses driven by their demons.

Art Klein

Tonawanda