As the city and county continue to evaluate winter storm responses , one factor that cannot be overlooked is the responsibility of local citizens to adhere to restrictions and safety measures once they are put in place. Certainly the municipal agencies still have room for improvement - particularly in addressing snow removal on side streets, residential complexes, and more remote areas. But I have lived through enough Western New York snowstorms to know that there are always local residents who blatantly disregard driving bans, road closures, and multiple media warnings, for their own non-essential travel. The December 2022 storm was an ultimate test, directly impacting the Christmas holiday. Yet many of us made the sacrifice of delaying or otherwise adjusting family plans, recognizing the inherent risks of venturing out in such hazardous conditions.

As to claims of insufficient communication before and during the storm, I believe this has been somewhat unjustified. I do not access social media, and I use my cell phone primarily for texting with friends and family. Yet I still heard numerous warnings at least a week in advance, via TV and radio. I extend special commendation to the Town of Hamburg, which sent multiple phone updates during the storm - some with a touch of light humor! And although weather forecasters have become an easy target, meteorology has significantly improved their accuracy. For the record, I do not have friends or family in either government or the media. But I am objective enough to recognize that some of the scenarios presented for criticism have been preventable. (There are notable exceptions that are truly tragedies of unique circumstances.) Until all residents, including employers, respect what is truly “essential” travel, they will continue to put themselves and others at risk. Let us not blame government for that.