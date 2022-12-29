Letter: Storm is evidence of climate change dangers

Two historic snowstorms in the Buffalo area this season even before the start of the new year aren't a coincidence but are parts of a worldwide pattern of increasing frequency of so-called historical weather events.

I've often noticed in our region a sense of climate complacency in comments that global warming won't be too bad for us and that the region may even be a destination for climate refugees in the future. This false sense of security is unwarranted.

This attitude overlooks the fact that the ramifications of climate collapse go far beyond rising temperatures. An overheated atmosphere holds more moisture leading to more intense rainstorms and snowstorms. A weakened jet stream due to a rapidly warming arctic makes it prone to frequently spilling arctic air into the lower latitudes.

Unfortunately, this trend will continue to get worse until we stop fossil fuels and other major sources of climate destruction. The sooner we end fossil fuels, the less climate damage we'll leave for our children and grandchildren to contend with.

Governor Hochul must ensure that New York State, with its 11th largest economy in the world and a nation-leading climate law in the books, has the funds and the regulations in place to take a leading role in tackling the climate challenge.

We should also rest assured that the health and economic benefits alone will pay for the climate investments, and a livable future for our children could be a nice cherry on top of the cake.

Suzanne Coogan

Warsaw