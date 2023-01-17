Letter: Storm, Hamlin’s scare brought out WNY’s best

The outpouring of concern both locally, nationally and even internationally for Damar Hamlin shows such an admirable character of the human spirit that has been absent for a while. And also recently the trials and tribulations of the people of Western New York have met with a resilience and fortitude not often seen in these times. Buffalo’s Tops Market tragedy was met with an overwhelming response of sympathy and support. Two devastating blizzards took the lives of too many innocent victims and yet people locally and nationally gave their support without exception. It seemed like everyone came together and expressed a humanism that has often been missing in this century.

The same neighbors who posted opposing political signs on their lawns and could not discuss those politics with one another, much less discuss much of anything else with one another, replaced those signs with Bills paraphanalia and cheered in one voice, “Go Bills” and “pray for Damar”! They found something that was missing for so long, a cause that they could discuss and find common ground on. The adversity that the Bills experienced during those several weeks of difficulty during the storms was felt by all Bills fans.

And the same spirit was aroused as the heroes came out during the blizzards and people from all over came to Buffalo and Western New York to aid the people here. It was heartwarming to see how in an age of social media where no one could agree on practically anything, sports, tragedy and human compassion could win the day over divisive and disruptive behavior.

John W. Kowalski

Lockport