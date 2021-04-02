Letter: Stopping firehouse closings may prevent injury or death

As Buffalo firefighters fought a three-alarm blaze in the city Tuesday two firefighters were transported to the hospital with fire related injuries. Thankfully the injuries were not serious, and both were discharged.

But this scenario could have turned tragic if not for the reaction of the division chief in charge. With the two injuries and communication from inside the structure breaking down with command. The chief immediately called a mayday and evacuated the building shortly thereafter there was a partial roof collapse. The division chief’s experience and swift action surely saved lives and serious injuries to all of Buffalos bravest.

Next the fire commissioner gave an update and related a similar sequence of events. As this fire commissioner continues to talk out of both sides of his mouth this young fire department continues to serve the citizens of Buffalo day and night.

If this commissioner actually cared for these courageous men and women, he would immediately discontinue his reckless and dangerous cost-cutting fiasco of closing firehouses randomly for 24 hours.