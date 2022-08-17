Letter: Stop with the early Halloween costumes, decorations, retail

I’ve read that Halloween is the No. 1 moneymaker for retail. Unfortunately, is seems that every store brings out their Halloween merchandise earlier than the other.

The last couple weeks, I have seen Halloween costume stores opening up and Halloween candy and themed cereal at my local grocer. Would you please let us enjoy the end of our all too short summer first? Very soon we will be seeing snow blowers and Christmas trees in stores. I, for one, am very tired of these holidays being thrust upon us every year.