Letter: Stop with the attacks on the petroleum industry

Have you seen your utility bill lately? The Jan. 19 letter, “‘Climate councils’ opinion ignores important factors” suggests that natural gas should be outlawed because of the emergence of renewable energy, wind and solar and the release of methane when fracking for natural gas. The letter writer is wrong.

The letter writer stated “that the job-creating, non-nuclear renewable energy sector already powers 30% of the electricity in New York.” The letter writer is misleading you. As of September 2021, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration, Hydroelectric generation accounted for 22% of electricity generated in New York. Non hydroelectric renewables (solar, wind) accounted for 6% of electricity generated in New York. Put those two generation sources together and you get 28%. Natural Gas accounted for 48% of generation followed by nuclear at 23%.

Yes, the letter writer was correct that methane is a hazard associated with natural gas systems. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, it was responsible for 24% of the U.S. methane emissions in 2021. It was only best by enteric fermentation (cow farts) at 27%. Should we get rid of our pets and stop eating meat?